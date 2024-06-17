Fans Riot at Summer Smash After Festival Is Briefly Evacuated Due to Weather – Report

UPDATE (June 17):

Bridgeview Police Chief Rick Mancha informed local Chicago news outlet Patch that there was no riot. Festival attendees were instead evacuating the stage outside the stadium following an intense thunderstorm around 5 pm on Sunday (June 17).

“We sought assistance from outside agencies,” the police chief said in his statement after receiving 911 calls from businesses near Summer Smash. “However, we soon discovered that the crowds were just kids getting out of the rain. We released the assist units as they were not needed.”

He added, "A plastic water bottle fight broke out, much like a water balloon fight.”

Original Story (June 17):

Attendees at the Summer Smash in Chicago reportedly caused a riot after the festival is briefly evacuated due to weather.

Summer Smash Fans Riot After Festival Postponed

On Sunday (June 16), Chicago's 2024 Summer Smash Festival was briefly evacuated due to weather conditions but ultimately ended up continuing as scheduled following the delay. However, during the evacuation, it was reported that Bridgeview, Ill. police were responding to a riot near the festival's Seat Geek Stadium venue at 7000 S Harlem Ave. The riot allegedly included around 4000 people but appeared to be quelled after around 30 minutes, presumably when fans were allowed to return to the festival.

Videos from the festival shared on TikTok show frustrated fans dismantling barricades as they're being asked to leave, while other videos show trashcans and barricades being thrown at concertgoers.

XXL has reached out to the Bridgeview Police and Summer Smash for more information.

Chief Keef Performs in Chicago for First Time in Over 10 Years

Thankfully fans were able to return to the festival to catch Chief Keef's epic homecoming performance on Sunday. During Sosa's first performance in the Chicagoladn area in over 10 years, he was finally able to run through all of his hits including "Faneto," "Love Sosa" and "Don't Like."

The last time Chief Keef performed in the Chicago area was in 2012 at Lollapalooza. Since then, Keef was ultimately blacklisted from performing in the city after then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel called Keef an "unacceptable role model" whose music "promotes violence."

The three-day Summer Smash festival also included performances from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Wacka Flocka Flame, Big Sean and many others.

