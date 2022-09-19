Lil Baby Fans Start Riot After He Cancels Show at the Last Minute

Lil Baby fans started a riot in Vancouver, British Columbia after his headlining performance at the Breakout Festival was canceled at the last minute.

On Sunday (Sept. 18), the two-day Breakout Festival that took place at Vancouver, British Columbia's PNE Amphitheatre ended in utter chaos when upset festivalgoers lashed out after learning that Lil Baby had canceled his set. In video footage obtained by TMZ, the eagerly awaiting audience can be heard booing loudly when it was announced that the Atlanta rapper would not be hitting the stage. From there, crowds of people can be seen destroying tents, throwing garbage, raiding merchandise booths and smashing equipment.

When news of the Breakout Festival riot began to make its rounds online on Monday (Sept. 19), Lil Baby hit up his Instagram Story with an apology to the disappointed concertgoers and those who organized the festival. The "In a Minute" rapper also offered up an explanation for the late cancelation, explaining that he was simply too exhausted to give his all for the performance.

"I would like to start off by saying I truly apologize [to] Vancouver, Canada, the Breakout Festival and everyone who was in attendance," wrote Baby. "I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks, that it finally caught up with me and my body completely shut down. I owe you guys big time and will, for sure, make up for it soon."

lil baby issues statement after fans cause riot at 2022 breakout festival lilbaby/Instagram loading...

A representative from the PNE Amphitheatre provided the following statement to XXL:

"Following an announcement that the headliner at BreakOut Festival would not be performing, fans turned their disappointment into anger, doing significant damage to the PNE Amphitheatre and parts of Hastings Park. Today, our first priority is for the safety and well-being of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behaviour that ensued. We thank the Vancouver Police Department for their quick and professional response which prevented the situation from becoming much worse. To our neighbours - the PNE is incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and impact this behaviour may have had on our community. We will be undertaking a full investigation and will be making further statements shortly."

Other rappers who took the stage at this past weekend's Breakout Festival in Canada include Trippie Redd, Quavo and Takeoff, Polo G and Cordae.

At the end of August, Lil Baby wrapped up a massive co-headlining tour with Chris Brown that saw the "Drip Too Hard" spitter perform 27 shows in just over one month.

XXL has also reached out to representatives for Lil Baby and the Breakout Festival for a statement regarding the matter.

See Lil Baby Fans Riot After His Set Was Canceled Below