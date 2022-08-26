Art Teacher Has Students Draw Lil Baby, Posts Their Unfortunate Results

An art class' drawings of Lil Baby are going viral due to the hilarious results.

On Tuesday (Aug. 23), art teacher Jayla Sharp shared the outcome of an exercise she tried out with her young art students. The task: draw a photo of Lil Baby by hand.

"So, I had my art students draw this picture of Lil Baby, please see how this turned out," she starts in the video. She goes on to share a series of her students' attempts at drawing the Quality Control rapper, many of which are comically not even close to looking like Baby.

"First one, I don't know what's going on," she commentates the clip. "Second one, again, that's not Lil Baby. This one look like a Rick and Morty character, I don't know who that is."

There were a few that were on the right path.

"This one, I kinda see him, but they were struggling a little bit."

"@lilbaby why they do you like that gang," she captioned the video.

On Friday (Aug. 26), Smith tried the same exercise with her students again, this time using a photo of Drake, which also got some hilariously mixed results.

At least these are not permanent. Earlier this year, unfortunate tattoos of 50 Cent and E-40 went viral for looking nothing like the two famous artists. Fif even called out the recipient of the terrible tattoo of his likeness, which belonged to an African rapper.

"WTF, you go do boy?" Fif captioned a photo of the tat on Instagram. "I need the Best portrait Tattoo artist to fix this. @showyoh237 who did this shit man?"

Drake recently clowned his own father because of a tattoo.

See the Art Students' Struggle Drawings of Lil Baby and Drake Below