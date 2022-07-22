Lil Baby Reacts to Rumor He Is Target of Upcoming RICO Case

Lil Baby has broken his silence about the rumor that his crew might be the target of an upcoming RICO case brought forward by the Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney.

On Thursday night (July 21), Lil Baby tweeted about a lucrative idea he is trying to put into action.

"I’m trying to start an investment group for the young black millionaires!! We can run the world if we play it right" the Atlanta rhymer posted.

A Twitter user replied to the post, saying Lil Baby might want to be aware of the rumored case against him.

"Man you better be 👀 out for that rico everybody keep talking about," the person posited.

A half-hour later, Lil Baby replied to the fan's suggestion with the message, "Only god can judge me 🙏🏽."

Last week, while commenting on the expansive RICO case involving Young Thug, Gunna and YSL members, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis remarked that there would be two more high-profile RICO cases coming down the pike within the next 60 days. She did not say if the targets of the investigations were rappers or rapper-related. However, many people have speculated that Lil Baby and his 4PF crew might be one of the targets.

Lil Baby is currently doing shows with Chris Brown on the One of Them Ones Tour. The jaunt kicked off on July 15 in Raleigh, N.C. The tour still has 23 dates remaining, including stops in New York, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Texas, Houston and Los Angeles. It ends in Las Vegas on Aug. 27.

XXL has reached out to Lil Baby's team for comment.

See Lil Baby's Reaction to the Rumored RICO Case Below

Lil Baby comments on potential RICO case LilBaby/Twitter loading...