Lil Baby Yells at Paparazzi in Spanish After Being Asked About Kanye West – Watch

Lil Baby doesn't want to be bothered with paparazzi and even told them to leave him be in another language after he was asked some questions about Kanye West.

In video footage captured by The Hollywood Fix on Feb. 11 and shared on their YouTube page, Lil Baby is seen with with Meek Mill leaving a Super Bowl party at restaurateur Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, Calif. As the rappers are walking through a sea of paparazzi and photographers snapping photos and asking questions, Baby replies, "Me no hablo Inglés" to a pap who asked about Kanye West's recent social media back-and-forth about his divorce and children.

So essentially, Lil Baby has no comment on Kanye's personal matters.

Kanye, who appears to no longer be dating actress Julia Fox, has been calling out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the Kardashian family and more on Instagram over the last few weeks.

The now-countless social media posts shared by Ye seem to have started when he wasn't given the address to his daughter Chicago's birthday party last month. Kanye recorded a video of himself to lament about not having the location for his child's event. However, he later informed fans that Travis Scott gave him the address, allowing him to attend the birthday party.

Kanye has even exchanged words with Kid Cudi online because of Cudi's friendship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, whom Kim K. is currently dating.

These could be some of the things the paparazzi wanted Lil Baby to offer a comment on.

On another Lil Baby-related note, the Atlanta native was also in attendance along with Gunna and Kodak Black at Justin Bieber's Super Bowl party this weekend at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif., which ended with four people being shot. One of which was reportedly Kodak, who was involved in an altercation prior and ended up being shot in the leg.

Check out the video of Lil Baby responding to paparazzi in Spanish after being asked about Kanye West below.