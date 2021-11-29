People Think Lil Baby and Saweetie Might Actually Be Together, Quavo Appears to Respond

The internet is buzzing with speculation after social media detectives went into full-swing to figure out if Lil Baby and Saweetie might be an item.

On Sunday (Nov. 28), Grammy-nominated Saweetie posted a carousel of images to her Instagram page, captioned, "icy dump ❄️✨‍♀️✨." Within the dump was a photo of the Bay Area rapper sitting on what appears to be a man's lap. The man's face, however, could not been seen—only his pants' leg and boots.

The good folks on social media went to work to determine the man in question and arrived at their answer last night: Lil Baby. While this remains unconfirmed, people are running with it.

The unidentified man in Saweetie's image is wearing black cargo pants and black lace-up boots, very similar to the cargo pants and boots Lil Baby was wearing on his Instagram Story back on Nov. 18 while shopping at the Celine store. And since Saweetie's IG upload was a compilation of pictures, it's unclear when the images she posted were actually taken. She has also deleted the internet-breaking photo of herself and the unnamed man from her IG post.

Rumors surfaced online over the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 25) that Lil Baby dropped $100,000 on a shopping spree for the "Tap In" rapper, which he later denied via Twitter, saying that he isn't in a relationship with anyone. Lil Baby typed, "Baby not dating NO ONE !! I'm single !," including an irritated face emoji. That tweet, however, has disappeared.

On another note, Quavo appears to have gotten into the mix, posting a message on his IG Story that people think might be in response to the Saweetie and Lil Baby dating rumors. The Migos member typed: "Ain't trippin we can swap it out! #QCTheLabel."

For reference, Quavo dated Saweetie for nearly three years before their split back in March of this year. Qua and Lil Baby are both signed to Quality Control Music and have collaborated on several songs together including "Lose It" and "My Dawg."

Quavo's IG post was later shared on The Shade Room, which Jayda Cheaves, the mother of Lil Baby's youngest son, Loyal, seems to have double-tapped.

Quavo's sister, whose real name is Kashara Marshall and goes by @migo_shara on Instagram, appeared to join the party as well, uploading an image of Jayda to her IG. The post didn't contain a caption.

Jayda, who later began trending on Twitter following the series of events, claimed her innocence, writing online, "I ain't even do bun," presumably meaning she didn't do anything for herself to be trending.

Quavo is trending as well.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby did a post-and-delete himself on Twitter, where he wrote, "Bitches really be weird !!" He then tweeted, "If you want clout use BABY." It's unclear what these messages are in reference to.

The internet might be buzzing over this assumed romance, but there's no real confirmation just yet.

See some reactions to folks thinking Lil Baby and Saweetie are dating and Quavo's apparent response below.