Quavo’s Sister Speaks Out Against Saweetie, Saweetie’s Aunt Fires Back

Quavo and Saweetie's breakup is getting messy. Just days after the two rappers confirmed they were calling it quits, their family members are now trading barbs on social media.

On March 20, Quavo's sister, who goes by @Migo_Shara on Instagram, spoke out about what she sees as a smear campaign against her brother. "I've been quiet long enough," she posted on her IG Story. "I see how this is turning into a bash fest against my brother and that aint about to happen at all. None of y'all know how Saweetie is in real life but I do and it aint good at all."

Following Shara's post, Saweetie's aunt, who goes by @WhittyHarp on Twitter, weighed in on her comments. "Now now! Do we need Whitty to start airing this MF out???," she countered on Twitter. "I’m not gone be half as nice as ol Shara! What she not gone do is speak ill of my niece, I get very disrespectful about mine. Since we sticking our nose in other people business first they love you then they hate you...Talkin bout she been quiet long enough. Girl it ain’t even been 24 hours. GTFOH."

Saweetie shocked the internet when she announced on March 19 that her three-year relationship with the Migos member had ended. "I’m single," she tweeted. "I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

She continued, "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽."

A short time later, Quavo responded to Saweetie's public announcement. "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time," he wrote on Twitter. "I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

In a follow-up tweet, he added, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾."

Quavo and Saweetie started dating in 2018 and had been one of hip-hop's favorite couples. At one point, they even hinted at marriage.

