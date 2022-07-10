Lil Baby’s Security Throws Fan Off Stage – Watch

Here is some advice when attending a Lil Baby show: don’t rush the stage. While performing at the 2022 Openair Frauenfeld festival, Lil Baby's security threw a fan off stage.

On Sunday (July 10), a video surfaced of Lil Baby performing at the 2022 Openair Frauenfeld festival in Switzerland, last Thursday (July 8). In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is rocking the mic when suddenly an overzealous fan emerges onstage and runs up to him. Interestingly, the fan pauses as he prepares for security to grab him.

But what the person probably didn’t expect was security pushing him so hard off the stage that he literally flew head-first into the cage barricade protecting the crowd. Another security person is seen assisting the man up to his feet. There’s no word on if the fan injured himself during his fall.

This isn’t the first time a fan has been violently tossed off stage at a Lil Baby show.

Last September, an overzealous fan rushed the stage during the rapper’s show in Charlotte, N.C. In a clip that went viral on social media, the man approaches Baby onstage and gestures to him. The My Turn creator looked at the person and then summoned his security offstage. Shortly after, two security guards hit the stage and aggressively tackled the fan to the ground, then dragged him off the stage.

There have been many other instances of security manhandling fans who make the unwise decision of bum-rushing the stage while an artist is performing.

For your safety, please don’t jump on stage while a rapper is performing.

Watch Another Angle of Security Throwing a Fan Off Stage After Rushing Lil Baby