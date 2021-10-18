Lil Baby and Lil Durk Tour Generates $15 Million, Says Durk

Lil Baby and Lil Durk are celebrating a major milestone in their careers. Their Back Outside Tour generated $15 million in ticket sales, according to Durk, himself.

On Monday (Oct. 18), Durk shared a photo of himself and an unidentified man, who appears to possibly work for Live Nation, holding up a framed plaque commemorating the success of their 23-city U.S. tour. “250k tickets sold overall profit 15mssss @lilbaby we did it,” the Chicago rapper wrote, adding two tornado emojis.

Durkio’s post follows Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ IG Story video, which he posted on Sunday night (Oct. 17), of the same individual presenting Lil Baby with the same aforementioned plaque.

“150,000 tickets sold, $15 million gross across the whole run,” said the man in the clip. “This is a little something from us to you to say, ‘Thank you for everything, man. It’s been a beautiful tour.’”

“They said we weren’t gonna sell no tickets,” scoffed Thomas, referring to critics who doubted Durk and Baby could sell out the tour.

As for Lil Baby, he’s on a well-deserved vacation. The Atlanta rapper jumped on his Instagram page on Monday to share a few flossy photos, including one where he’s rocking light blue jeans and a matching jacket on a private plane while showing off his expensive jewelry.

"Bacc Outside Tour Was A Success!! Now I’m Off To Get Some Rest !! When I Come Bacc I’m Stepping On Niggas Necks," he wrote in the caption, along with a huffing face and peace sign emojis.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s Back Outside Tour was in support of their 2021 collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes. The trek featured opening acts Coi Leray and Lil Baby’s 4 Pockets Full (4PF) artist Rylo Rodriguez and QC’s Bankroll Freddie. The tour wrapped on Friday (Oct. 15) in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Congratulations to Lil Baby and Lil Durk on their successful tour run.