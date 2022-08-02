NoCap Tells Fan ‘No’ for Wanting Him to Collab With Lil Baby Again

Fans waiting on another collab from NoCap and Lil Baby might not want to hold their breath.

On Monday (August 1), NoCap hit up Twitter to spend some time interacting with fans to cover a number of topics. The Mr. Crawford rapper began the social media session by letting his 264,000 followers know what type of upcoming new sounds they can expect. However, the online conversation took an unexpected turn when a fan, who goes by the username pradacaps, suggested that NoCap should hop back into the studio with Lil Baby to collaborate on some new music.

"Collab with Lil Baby again," wrote the Twitter user.

Within minutes of the fan's seemingly reasonable request, NoCap swiftly replied to the tweet with a stern and steadfast, "No."

With that, the "Flags to the Sky" rapper had piqued the interest of those paying close attention to the thread. Many fans of both NoCap and Lil Baby were quick to respond, acknowledging Cap's bluntness and immediate response while others were more than willing to feed into any speculation that there might be beef between the two.

"Are you having issues with Lil Baby?" inquired one user.

"He added the period at the end too," replied another, implying that NoCap's inclusion of definitive punctuation added a bit of spice to the response.

Many twitter users, such as the one below, found the Alabama rapper's response to be quite comical.

One commenter, in particular, took NoCap to task for his unwillingness to work with Lil Baby again, suggesting that a new song with the successful "In a Minute" spitter would be beneficial to Cap's career. The Twitter user also made reference to the fact that NoCap is currently signed to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's label imprint, Never Broke Again.

"Your last album is not even in the Top 200 Billboard [chart]," the Lil Baby fan wrote. "Talking like this, you might need the [Lil Baby] feature since [YoungBoy] not even enough for you to stay on charts. You on the wrong team. Pretty sure you're gonna be the next [Quando Rondo], selling less than 50,000 [records]."

"That was mean," replied another user.

With many hip-hop fans expressing their confusion over why NoCap isn't interested in working with Lil Baby again, some are trying to connect the dots in an attempt to uncover the source of any potential issues between the former collaborators.

"I understand you mad at him for being a successful rapper without doing weird shit like your leader, wearing makeup and saying he like it," commented one user, seemingly referring to YoungBoy Never Broke again. "But that's not your beef. Stop it."

While it's unclear as to whether or not there is some type of smoke between NoCap and Lil Baby, there have been a few speculative rumors regarding a record deal between the two spitters that may have gone south. Other rumors include theories suggesting that Lil Baby has been slow to clear songs that Cap reportedly has in the tuck featuring Baby's 4 Pockets Full signee, Rylo Rodriguez, but all of that has not been substantiated.

Prior to NoCap turning down the suggestion of working with Lil Baby again, they appeared together on 2018's "Dreams 2 Reality," which is the final track featured on Baby's Street Gossip mixtape.