NoCap Surrenders to Police for Probation Violation After Saying He Has 30 Days to Turn Himself In

NoCap is back behind bars.

About two weeks after revealing to fans via Instagram that he has 30 days to turn himself in to police in Alabama, the rising rapper surrendered to police on Monday (Jan. 11). According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office inmate database, NoCap, born Kobe Crawford, is currently in custody for probation violation in Alabama.

NoCap currently has an open case that's been looming over his head since 2019. It's unclear what NoCap did to violate his probation and if he has been granted any sort of bond.

On Dec. 28, 2019, NoCap offered a candid update on his legal issues and also shared information about his personal life.

In an Instagram post, the "Ghetto Angels" rhymer explained that he had a month to surrender to authorities and that he's unsure of the amount of time he'll be behind bars. "I got 30 days to turn myself in & ma dukes tested positive for Covid this morning y’all pray 4 her, I don’t know how long ima be gone I just want to appreciate my family, fans & friends for rocking w/ me continue to do that while I’m away, I’m not gone promise y’all nothing because I kno the process of dropping a album is not over night but I’m most definitely pushing for the beginning of da year 'Mr.Crawford The Album So Soon,'" he said in the IG post.

Back in September of 2019, NoCap was wanted by police in Mobile, Ala. after having two active warrants for shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment. On Sept. 25, 2019, the 22-year-old rapper was charged with discharging a gun in an occupied or unoccupied building or vehicle, probation violation, receiving a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.

NoCap was released from jail on Nov. 20, 2019, but exactly one month later, he was placed back in police custody. He was later released.

Months before NoCap became embattled with legal issues, he dropped The Backend Child project in May of 2019. Then, the day before he was released from jail on Nov. 19, 2019, he offered The Hood Dictionary project. In summer of 2020, Cap released his project Human Steel, which reached No. 31 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

XXL has reached out to a rep for NoCap as well as the Mobile County Sheriff's Department for comment.