Central Cee, Hunxho, NoCap and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With unpredictable weather hitting the Southern United States, the forecast for Friday is always new music. This week, an up-and-coming rapper from the U.K. drops his debut LP, an XXL Freshman from Atlanta puts out his second project in the last three months, an Alabama rhymer delivers a deluxe version of his 2024 sophomore album and more.

Central Cee Releases Can't Rush Greatness Album

Central Cee has emerged as one of the U.K.'s brightest rap stars. After building a significant buzz over the past few years, the Columbia Records signee finally delivers his debut major label album Can't Rush Greatness. Cench's LP hosts 17 songs and includes guest spots from Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Skepta, Lil Durk and Dave. Sorry for the wait.

Hunxho Drops For Us Project

Less than three months after the release of his sophomore album, Thank God, 2024 XXL Freshman Hunxho is back with a new collection of songs. Titled For Us, the latest offering has 15 tracks. Lil Yachty appears on the song "Big Body," while Real Recognize Rio provides an assist on the record "Just Cuz." Huxch foreshadowed what type of time he will be on on the project with the cover art, which features a pile of black Nike Air Force 1s.

NoCap Shares Deluxe Version of Before I Disappear Again Album

NoCap still has more to get off his chest before he gets low. The Back End Child drops off the deluxe version of his latest album Before I Disappear. The deluxe has six new tracks, including "Me Too" with Boosie BadAzz. In promotion of the project, NoCap is currently on the Before I Disappear Again Tour with FCC Heem, Hurricane Wisdom and Baby Shoota. The tour kicked off on Jan. 18 in Miami and will make 19 stops before closing out in San Francisco on Feb. 21.

Check out all the new projects this week from Boldy James, Uncle Murda and more below.