Ab-Soul, Lil Durk and Only The Family, Young Dolph and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the official onset of winter quickly approaches, the rap game comes through with another round of hot new releases to keep our ears warm. This week, a beloved California MC finally drops a new album after six long years, a popular Chicago spitter caps off a banner year with his whole crew in tow, a posthumous album from a beloved Memphis rhymer and more.

For the first time in over six years, Ab-Soul blesses hip-hop heads with a new LP in the form of Herbert. After only appearing on a select handful of songs since his last album, 2016's Do What Thou Wilt, the TDE mainstay boasts Herbert as an emotional glimpse into his past that carries on right up to the present day.

Led by four previously released singles, "Hollandaise," "Moonshooter" featuring Joey Bada$$, "Gang'Nem," and "Do Better" featuring Zacari, Herbert finds Ab-Soul gliding effortlessly over soulful production through flows and bars that show no sign of rustiness whatsoever despite his sporadic musical output in recent years.

To accompany the album, which is aptly titled as Ab-Soul's first name, Herbert's cover art depicts the Top Dawg Entertainment artist as a toddler sporting a set of headphones while surrounded by a collection of vinyl records and old-school stereo equipment. The artwork serves as a direct representation of the nostalgic themes Soul incorporates throughout the LP.

With the California-bred MC taking listeners through a journey of both tragedy and triumph, many fans have already declared the 18-song project as Ab-Soul's best offering to date.

At the tail end of a year that included dropping one of the best projects of 2022 in his most recent full-length album, 7220, Lil Durk brings out the entire Only The Family crew for their new mixtape, Loyal Bros 2.

Serving as the sequel to 2021's Loyal Bros, OTF's fifth label compilation not only sees standout appearances from signees such as Doodie Lo, Booka600 and obviously Lil Durk himself but also includes notable guest features from the likes of Future, Kodak Black and Icewear Vezzo. Additionally, the 23-track tape sees a posthumous offering from the late King Von, who is featured on the song "We Did It" alongside OTF Boonie Moe.

Through hard-hitting street raps that come straight for the competition, Loyal Bros 2 captures the essence of Only The Family's sense of brotherhood throughout the entire project.

Thirteen months after his tragic death, fans will be blessed with the posthumous album from Young Dolph, Paper Route Frank. The first full-length project since the Memphis rapper died last November, it follows his previous solo release Rich Slave in 2020 and the Key Glock collab LP Dum and Dummer 2.

The 13-song album features guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Key Glock, 2 Chainz, Moochie Grape and Snap Bandz, and includes the previously released singles "Hall of Fame," "Old Ways" and "Get Away." Production-wise, Dun Deal, Drumma Boy, Bandplay Sosa808 and more prove the score for the project. The album was promoted via billboards and full pages ads taken out in the newspaper and arrives on the heels of the inaugural Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service (#DolphDay) presented by Dolph’s IdaMae Family Foundation.

Check out new projects from the late Young Dolph, Jim Jones, NoCap and more below.