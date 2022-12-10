YoungBoy Never Broke Again Presses Rich The Kid About Photo With Lil Durk, Rich Doesn’t Know How to Respond

On his radio show last night, YoungBoy Never Broke Again pressed Rich The Kid regarding a photograph of him and his nemesis Lil Durk that was taken back in July. Rich didn't know how to respond.

It all happened on NBA YoungBoy's new radio show which premiered on Amazon's Amp platform Friday night (Dec. 9). During the program, Rich The Kid called in to chat with The Last Slimeto creator. That's when YB pressed the "Plug Walk" rapper about a photo of him and Durkio eating at Blumar restaurant during entrepreneur Michael Rubin's all-whte July 4th party. For those who don't know, YB and Durk have a longstanding beef with each other.

"How this picture even came across like there's a nigga pulled out the camera you ain't just feel let me stand up and get the fuck on like you know I ain't got no problem with dude you know," he asked Rich at the 50-minute mark in the video below. "But you ain't know you feel like let me stand up and get the fuck on?"

Rich was radio silent with his response. He was so quiet, you could almost feel the tension in the air.

"It's all good. It's all good, you know," YB said after G-checking Rich. "This is a positive station here even though I'm talking a little aggressive. And I'm gonna play a lot of music to support certain people, fuck it."

During their convo, NBA YoungBoy also confirmed that his nuptials will take place on Jan. 7, 2023 and he extended an invitation to Rich The Kid and his significant other.

"I'm so happy than a motherfucker. I have been waiting for this my whole life and I'm finally at this moment," he said about his upcoming wedding to fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle. "I'm excited to see you [Rich], your wife and the kids, Ms. Tori."

It's good to see that NBA YoungBoy and Rich The Kid are still cool with each other despite the kerfuffle over the offending photo. More importantly, it will be exciting to see YB will enter the new year as a happily married man.

Listen to NBA YoungBoy Pressing Rich The Kid About a Photo With Lil Durk below