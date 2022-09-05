YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appears to Confirm He’s Expecting Another Child

It looks like YoungBoy Never Broke Again is going to be a dad...again. The Louisiana rapper appeared to have confirmed that he's expecting another child.

In a rare sighting, NBA YoungBoy jumped on his Instagram account on Sunday (Sept. 5) and posted a gallery of photos, which appears to give fans an update on his life. In one of the snaps, a woman's hand is rocking a massive diamond ring on her finger and cradling a baby bump. The Last Slimeto artist only captioned the photos with, "Dangerous Love."

The photo has fans speculating that he's expecting his ninth child, although there is no official confirmation on how many children YB has fathered.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's reps for comment.

Although YoungBoy didn't identify the woman in the photo, fans believed that the mother-to-be is Jazlyn Mychelle. People are also comparing the young rapper to Nick Cannon, who recently announced that he's expecting his 10th child with Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion, in October.

Back in January of 2021, YB welcomed a baby with Iyanna Mayweather, daughter of retired undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather. At the time, it was his seventh child overall.

Currently, NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is reportedly the father to children named Kentrell, Kayden, Kacey, Kodi, Kamiri, Amarni, Taylin and Alice.

Hopefully, the 22-year-old rhymer will be able to embark on his proposed U.S. tour soon so he reconnect with his fans and bring some additional revenue into his household. He has a lot of mouths to feed.