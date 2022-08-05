YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Eminem, Bobby Shmurda and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

As the dog days of summer continue to bring the heat, so does the rap game in the form of new music releases. In the first wave of August drops, a Lousiana rhymer with a rabid fan base finally puts out his highly anticipated album, one of the greatest lyricists ever offers his second greatest hits LP, a Brooklyn native finally drops his first project after a lengthy prison bid and more.

Just weeks after being found not guilty in his recent federal gun case, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back for what is technically his fourth project in 2022 with the release of The Last Slimeto. The full-length album follows Colors, a mixtape YB dropped back in January, Better Than You, a 12-track joint effort with the DaBaby the two put out back in March and Never Broke Again: Green Flag Activity, a compilation album from YoungBoy's label imprint, which features signees like Quando Rondo and NoCap.

The buzz around The Last Slimeto has been building since having been announced by NBA YoungBoy's primary audio engineer, Jason "Cheese" Goldberg back in March of this year. The lengthy LP was prefaced by The Last Slimeto Sampler, a unique promotional technique in which 11 of the album's 30 songs were released in April, including "Loner Life," the Vadebeatz-produced "Mr. Grim Reaper" and "I Hate YoungBoy," a diss track in which YB throws shots at Lil Durk and Gucci Mane.

In addition to the sampler pack, YoungBoy's fourth studio album also includes a number of previously released singles that dropped over the past few months such as the Quavo-assisted "Don't Rate Me" and "Vette Motors," which were produced by OG Parker.

As if the "Goals" rapper hasn't had enough of a wild ride throughout 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again looks to accompany The Last Slimeto with a large-scale tour that has yet to be officially announced.

Twenty-five years after first crossing paths with Dr. Dre, a link-up that would change the landscape of hip-hop forever, Eminem comes through with his second greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call 2. Serving as the sequel to 2005's Curtain Call: The Hits, the 34-track offering showcases Slim Shady's most beloved songs from 2009 right up to the present day.

In addition to two previously released singles from this year, "From the D 2 the LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg and "The King and I" featuring Cee-Lo Green, Curtain Call 2 contains the best of the best from the latter half of the Detroit legend's career. Notable hits that appear on the compilation include "No Love" featuring Lil Wayne off 2009's Relapse, "Love the Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna from 2010's Recovery and "Lucky You," which first appeared on 2018's Kamikaze and features a guest appearance from Joyner Lucas.

Curtain Call 2 is accompanied by a companion podcast series, Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2, hosted by Marshall's long-time manager, Paul Rosenberg.

Just about a full year and a half after being released from prison following the six-year bid that all but stopped his budding career dead in his tracks, Bobby Shmurda has finally unleashed his second EP, Bodboy.

Serving as a way to gas up fans ahead of his upcoming full-length album, Ready to Live, the nine-track project sees the "Hot Nigga" spitter enjoying his independence, as Bodboy has been released through his own label, GS9, following Bobby's recent departure from Epic Records.

Bodboy features guest appearances from Houston rapper Fat Tony and Shmurda's long-time collaborator Rowdy Rebel, and is led by the previously released track, "Hoochie Daddy." Bobby Shmurda's twist on 2 Live Crew's 1995 song, "Hoochie Mama," falls in line perfectly with the Brooklyn native's newly discovered, fun-loving-yet-raunchy social media persona.

Check out more projects from Doechii, Yella Beezy, Kalan.Fr.Fr and more below.