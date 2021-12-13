Bobby Shmurda Reveals He Recorded ‘Hot N***a’ for $20 in One Hour

Bobby Shmurda changed the rap game when he dropped his hit single "Hot N***a" back in 2014. Now, the Brooklyn-bred rhymer has offered a little insight on the seamless process it took to create the anthemic banger.

On Saturday (Dec. 11), the Shmoney Dance pioneer tweeted, "Too many people got a DREAM that they never chased, then go through life and be angry they never tried Face with symbols over mouth let me remind y’all Hot Nigga took 20$ for 1 hour of studio time in the hood to create and that 1 hour of FOCUS changed my life and everyone around me FORVER #shmurda."

In August of 2014, the bass-heavy, catchy joint burst onto the music scene with an accompanying video featuring Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel and numerous other individuals associated with the New York City artist. The song, which is now 7 years old, has over 777 million views on YouTube and more than 358 million streams on Spotify, spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 24.

While "Hot N***a" was—and still is—an undeniable success, Shmurda didn't get a chance to enjoy the fruits of his labor very much because shortly after his breakout track gained momentum, he was arrested on Dec. 17, 2014 at Quad Studios in New York City with 12 members of his GS9 crew after authorities conducted a thorough investigation. This was just months after he dropped his first musical success.

Bobby was hit with a number of charges including conspiracy, reckless endangerment and weapons, conspiracy in the second degree, three counts of conspiracy in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two years later, Shmurda agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession. He was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison.

On Feb. 23, Bobby Shmurda was released from prison after serving six years and two months behind bars in upstate New York.

Though Bobby is now a free man, he is serving out the rest of his sentence on supervised released until February of 2026. Per the conditions of Shmurda's parole, he's prohibited from drinking alcohol, going to bars or hanging out with gang members.

Rowdy Rebel, Bobby's right-hand man, who also served time for the same case as Bobby, released a mega successful song with Shmurda called "Computers" before they both went to prison. Rowdy was released months before Bobby Shmurda in December of 2020.