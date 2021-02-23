First Videos of Bobby Shmurda After Prison Release Surface – Watch

Videos of Bobby Shmurda touching base with his friends and family are circulating online now that the recently incarcerated Brooklyn rapper has been released from prison after serving over six years.

On Tuesday morning (Feb. 23), the "Shmoney" dance pioneer was officially freed from Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Following a clip that surfaced on social media, it appears that he was picked up and transported via a private jet.

Several videos have since been making their rounds online, in which Bobby's loved ones and his mother, Leslie Pollard, can be seen speaking with the "Hot Nigga" artist via FaceTime.

"Oh my goodness, look at my baby! How are you?" Bobby's mom asks her son via video chat. "I miss you, stinky. Oh my God."

Bobby then tells his mother that he misses her and blows her a kiss through the phone.

"Qui Qui, you back, baby," his mom adds. This is likely a family nickname since Bobby Shmurda's given name is Ackquille Pollard.

"You look good, my boy," another woman's voice can be heard telling Bobby in a separate 15-second clip.

Prior to Bobby Shmurda's official release, there were numerous reports that he was given a conditional release date of Feb. 23. This is after his first early release was denied last September.

Nevertheless, after six years in prison, the 26-year-old rhymer is heading home. He will also serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until Feb. 23, 2026, the maximum expiration date of his sentence.

Bobby was arrested back in 2014, in New York City with 12 members of his GS9 crew. After facing a number of charges including conspiracy, reckless endangerment and weapon, he later struck a plea deal in 2016 and pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession. Bobby was then convicted and sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Rowdy Rebel, Bobby's close friend and one of his codefendants, was released from prison back in December.

Welcome home, Bobby.