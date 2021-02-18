Rowdy Rebel Says Bobby Shmurda Will Be Released From Prison Next Week

According to Rowdy Rebel, the "Free Bobby Shmurda" chants could be coming to an end in less than a week.

On Wednesday (Feb. 17), Rowdy posted a 15-second throwback video of Shmurda in what appears to be a recording studio. Bobby is sitting in a rolling chair, vibing out and rapping to some music. The recently released Brooklyn rapper captioned the clip, "SIX DAYS LFET Then all the joy gone wash away the pain,I promise you brother #stillfreegs9 #freeskrap1090."

Bobby Shmurda was hoping for an early release from prison last year after serving six years behind bars, but a judge denied Bobby parole back in September of 2020. Following an interview with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Board of Parole, he was denied release and given a hold for Dec. 11, 2021, which is the maximum expiration of his sentence.

However, things apparently changed for the better for Bobby. In January of this year, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's inmate lookup noted that Bobby Shmurda, born Ackquille Pollard, has a conditional release date scheduled for next Tuesday (Feb. 23).

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

The "Hot Nigga" artist has been behind bars since 2014, and is currently housed at upstate New York's Clinton Correctional Facility. He was charged with conspiracy to murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment. Two years later, Shmurda accepted a plea deal on charges of conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon and was sentenced to seven years in prison. His sentence was reduced, however, to five years after receiving credit for the time he had already been behind bars while awaiting trial.

Rowdy Rebel, on the other hand, was released from Collins Correctional Facility in Collins, N.Y. late last year. Rowdy, who was arrested in 2014 as well and served time for a conspiracy charge and criminal possession of a weapon, was freed on Dec. 15, 2020.