Judge Denies Bobby Shmurda Parole After Six Years in Prison

UPDATE (Sept. 22):

A rep for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed to XXL this afternoon (Sept. 22) that following Bobby Shmurda's interview with the Board of Parole on Sept. 15, he was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on Dec. 11, 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bobby Shmurda has been denied parole.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday (Sept. 21), Bobby, born Ackquille Pollard, was denied parole following his interview with the New York State Board of Parole last week. The reason for the decision is unclear. However, it's likely the Brooklyn rapper will remain behind bars until he finishes out his max sentence, which ends on Dec. 11, 2021.

The "Hot Nigga" rhymer has been behind bars for six years since Dec. 24, 2014. He is currently housed at upstate New York's Clinton Correctional Facility.

While in prison, Bobby has had a few behavioral issues, resulting in him racking up 11 violations that include drug possession, fighting and possessing a shank.

On Dec. 24, 2014, Bobby Shmurda was arrested by NYPD and charged with conspiracy to murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment. In 2016, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison, which was reduced to five years after receiving credit for the two years he already served awaiting trial.

Back in September of 2016, he accepted a plea deal on charges of conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon. He was facing other charges including conspiracy to commit murder, which were tossed due to the deal.

Despite Bobby Shmurda spending more than half of the last decade in prison, he has some productive plans once he is a free man. In July, Bobby's mom revealed that her son intends to release new music, mentor at-risk youth and also release a biographical documentary. The purpose of the film is to serve as a learning tool for the youth to steer them away from troubled paths.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Bobby Shmurda, Clinton Correctional Facility and the Bronx District Attorney's Office for a comment on this matter.