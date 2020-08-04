Bobby Shmurda Collaborations We’d Like to See When He’s Free

Hip-hop has a few artists that were incarcerated for a while, with fans clamoring for them to be free and make a return to the world of music. Shyne and Gucci Mane are two rappers who were behind bars for 10 years and two years, respectively, and their loyal supporters kept their name ringing throughout the bid. Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has certainly joined those ranks.

Soon after his hit song "Hot Nigga" dropped in 2014, which led to pop culture fame and a deal with Epic Records, Bobby was arrested on conspiracy to commit murder, drugs and gun charges and reckless endangerment on Dec. 24, 2014. He was sentenced in 2016, and now, six years after his arrest, rumors are that he'll be coming home as soon as Aug. 4 (also his 26th birthday), but the talk in untrue. Bobby's freedom hinges on what happens at his parole hearing the week of Aug. 17. After that time, the Board of Parole has two weeks from the date of the interview with the rapper to render a decision. With his release imminent (he was originally expected to be released from prison later this year in December), the buzz around his music is returning, with many fans wondering what his voice and songs will sound like now. This got XXL thinking of some artists we'd like him to work with when he's back home.

Rap has gone through a variety of changes while Bobby Shmurda has been locked up, with new names and sub-genres popping up left and right. His hometown of Brooklyn now has its own sound, Brooklyn drill, with the late Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign being at the forefront of the new New York movement. Bobby's old friends Migos have risen to the top of hip-hop and only served to solidify Atlanta's place in the game; Gunna is doing the same. There are also rappers from NYC who are popping up and doing their thing, like Lil Tjay and Sheff G, who are both unique and talented in their own rights. All of the artists named, plus more, would make quality music with Bobby and vice versa.

Check out the gallery below for a few collabs that are hopefully in Bobby Shmurda's future.