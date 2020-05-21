Lil Tjay Tells Anyone Who Supports 6ix9ine’s Music to Suck His D*!k

Lil Tjay isn't a fan of snitching or those who support the act and he has made his stance abundantly clear when it comes to 6ix9ine.

During an Instagram live session on Wednesday (May 20), the State of Emergency rapper weighed in on 6ix9ine assisting the feds amid Tekashi's federal racketeering and firearms case last year. Tjay, who appears to have called 6ix9ine a snitch earlier this month while promoting his aforementioned mixtape, spoke to fans of the Brooklyn rapper who have no problem with him cooperating with authorities.

"If you fuck with 6ix9ine music, suck my dick," he began. "How ’bout that? I'm tired of being phony, y'all. Yeah, I was phony, y'all. Like, two years. Tryna be a extra, extra perfect nigga for the world. Fuck that shit now. I'm chillin’. I'm a regular nigga, bro."

Tjay then addresses Tekashi's fans. "So, all y'all niggas on 6ix9ine's dick can suck my dick," he continues. "Fuck it. Look, bro, one thing that y'all gotta remember, too, about this 6ix9ine shit, right? Bro, when you explaining something from one perspective, bro, you gon’ win. At least to civilians. ’Cause I ain't even really, I don't know what the fuck that nigga was talkin’ ’bout. You can't do all that, bro, and justify snitching, bro. All y'all niggas who think he did the right thing. Get the fuck out of this culture. Like, stay in ya lane."

Lil Tjay, who has proclaimed himself as the King of New York, also took a subliminal jab at fellow Bronx, N.Y. native A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie when he initially called 6ix9ine a snitch in an IG post in the beginning of the month.

"FUCK ALL THAT OTHER SHIT GOING ON RN SHIT IRRELEVANT 😒 ONLY THING I KNOW IS IM SHUTTING THE STREETS DOWN FROM NOW ON IM THE KING OF NY!!," he wrote. "ALL THAT OTHER NA NA NA SHIT ND SNITCH RAINBOW HAIR SHIT GOING ON IN MY CITY A DUBB!"

While Tjay didn't name-drop, it is assumed that he was taking aim at A Boogie and Tekashi. Neither Boogie nor 6ix9ine responded at the time. However, A Boogie's HighBridge label mate, Don Q, jumped in the mix via Instagram.

"Word to my mother, I'm not saving niggas no more," Q said in an IG video. "Next time niggas see niggas, niggas getting stripped out of everything, respectfully. I'm telling you now. Don't say niggas' names. Don't say my man's name. You niggas playing around like this shit is a game, shit is not a game. Matter fact, I been out the way too long, niggas think they can say whatever."

There was a brief exchange between Tjay and Don Q, but ultimately, Lil Tjay hopped on Instagram afterwards to offer an apology, claiming that he doesn't want to argue with anyone.

"My fault for getting out of composure," he admitted.

Lil Tjay might have retracted the statements he made about Don Q and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, but 6ix9ine's snitching is clearly something Tjay doesn't stand for.