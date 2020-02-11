A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Dropping His New Album Friday

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is prepping to release his follow-up to Hoodie SZN just in time for Valentine's Day.

On Monday (Feb. 10), the Highbridge rapper hit up his Instagram timeline to confirm the release date for his third studio album Artist 2.0. The "Look Back at It" rapper uploaded a video compilation of various shows he performed in recently. In between scenes of the array of stages he's touched and his sea of fans cheering for him, we see a Tron-like car driving tunnels and bridges throughout New York City. Towards the end, the release date for his new album appears.

"ARTIST 2.0. 2.14. VALENTINES DAY🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤," A Boogie wrote in the caption of the video.

The release comes after the founder of Highbridge the Label dropped a few tracks to kick off the New Year. Towards the end of January, Boogie delivered his new song "King of My City." Prior to that, the New York native had also released his banger "Reply" with Lil Uzi Vert.

On Thursday (Feb. 5), he shared the animated cover art for the upcoming LP along with the caption, "Art. The expression of creative skill and imagination, producing work to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power...Album on the way! Sorry for the wait."

The arrival of A Boogie's new album means that his planned break from the game is quickly approaching. Back in November 2019, the Atlantic Records signee hit up his Instagram account to reveal that he wants to take some time off after he drops Artist 2.0.

"This might be my last project for a while," A Boogie said. "I wanna take a break from music after Artist 2.0 tour is over. There's a lot of things I want to do in life and it's just moving too fast for me to focus on everything at once. But I will never let my fans down. When you need me most, I'll be there."

Look for out Artist 2.0 available everywhere this Friday.