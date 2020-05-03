Lil Tjay Appears to Diss A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and 6ix9ine, Calls Himself King of New York

Up-and-coming Bronx, N.Y. rapper Lil Tjay recently proclaimed he's wearing the crown for the Empire State and appeared to diss a couple of his contemporaries, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and 6ix9ine, in the process.

On Saturday night (May 2), Tjay shared a promo for his upcoming State of Emergency mixtape. However, it's the caption for the video that raised eyebrows.

"FUCK ALL THAT OTHER SHIT GOING ON RN SHIT IRRELEVANT 😒 ONLY THING I KNOW IS IM SHUTTING THE STREETS DOWN FROM NOW ON IM THE KING OF NY!!" he typed. "ALL THAT OTHER NA NA NA SHIT ND SNITCH RAINBOW HAIR SHIT GOING ON IN MY CITY A DUBB!" he added, clearly referencing Tekashi and more than likely referring to the lyrics to an unreleased A Boogie track believed to be on his upcoming Artist 2.0 (Deluxe).

While Boogie and 6ix have yet to respond, the post did get a rise out of Boogie's fellow HighBridge label mate Don Q.

"Word to my mother, I'm not saving niggas no more," Don Q said in a response video. "Next time niggas see niggas, niggas getting stripped out of everything, respectfully. I'm telling you now. Don't say niggas' names. Don't say my man's name. You niggas playing around like this shit is a game, shit is not a game. Matter fact, I been out the way too long, niggas think they can say whatever."

Tjay quickly responded with a video of his own.

"Yo, you can suck my fucking dick, how 'bout that, nigga," Tjay said. "Yo, Don Q, suck my dick, nigga. Slap the shit out you, nigga. You stupid, nigga? You fucking dumb? Y'all niggas is real pussy."

The back and forth continued with Tjay making claims about the mother of Boogie's child, which she vehemently denied.

Tjay has faced A Boogie comparisons in the past and even addressed them during an interview with XXL in February.

"I don't care," he said. “I don’t feel like it’s anywhere near true. We two different people, and if people wanna say that, then [that] don’t matter to me.”

Tjay's new project is slated to drop on May 8.