A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Wants to Put Out One More Project Before Taking Break From Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie still has one more project in him before he takes a break from the game.

In an early-morning tweet posted Monday (Feb. 24), the Highbridge rapper told his Twitter followers that he's willing to drop one more project this year. While he doesn't specify whether it will be an album or a mixtape, A Boogie does describe the general direction of his next project, which will be titled A Boogie vs Artist.

"Thanks to everyone supporting the Album," A Boogie wrote in his tweet. "I’m glad you guys respect where I’m going with this shit🖤YOU CANT PUT ME IN A CATEGORY! ARTISTRY😉is EVERYTHING. I wanna drop A boogie VS Artist this year. But only if ya ready. Before I go ghost I wanna flood your ears with straight ART🖤."

A Boogie plans to take his well-deserved break after he drops his next project. Last November, A Boogie told his fans that he wants to go on hiatus after the upcoming tour for his new album ends.

"This might be my last project for a while," A Boogie said in his Instagram Story on Nov. 10, 2019. "I wanna take a break from music after Artist 2.0 Tour is over. There's a lot of things I want to do in life and it's just moving too fast for me to focus on everything at once. But I will never let my fans down. When you need me most, I'll be there."

The update about his potential upcoming project comes after his most recent album Artist 2.0 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Billboard, A Boogie's latest release racked up at least 110,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week. This is the second time the New York rapper has achieved this accolade. His Hoodie SZN album also debuted at No. 2 in January 2019 before eventually topping the chart.