A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Calls Ice Spice the Current King of New York, She Responds

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is giving Ice Spice the crown as rap's current king of New York and she has responded.

A Boogie Thinks Ice Spice Is King of N.Y.

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), popular Kick streamer Adin Ross sat down for a lunch interview with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for the Adin Live YouTube channel. During the sit-down, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper fielded several questions, including who he deemed the current king of N.Y.

"Ice Spice got it, right now," Boogie said, around the 11-minute mark of the interview below. "I feel like, Ice, she's wildin’ right now. She got it right now."

Ice Spice Responds to A Boogie Compliment

Ice Spice got wind of A Boogie's compliment on Wednesday (Feb. 28). She responded on her Instagram Story by sharing screenshot of a news report about Boogie's kind words. Ice placed a crying laughing emoji and a black heart under the screenshot.

Ice Spice is definitely getting her flowers. She was nominated for four Grammys at the past 2024 Grammy Awards including Best New Artist. She recently won New Artist of the Year at the People's Choice Awards.

See A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie crowning Ice Spice the king of New York and Ice's reaction below.

Watch A Boogie Name Ice Spice the Current King of New York

See Ice Spice's Reaction to A Boogie Calling Her the King of New York

Ice Spice responds to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie; ice spice/Instagram loading...