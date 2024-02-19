Ice Spice Wins New Artist of the Year at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Ice Spice wins New Artist of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

Ice Spice Wins People's Choice Award

On Sunday (Feb. 18), the People Choice Awards went down at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Ice Spice, who was in attendance, heard her name called as she won New Artist of the Year. The Bronx, N.Y. rapper beat out some stiff competition in Coi Leray, country artist Jelly Roll, BTS' Jung Kook, singer Noah Kahan, Mexican singer Peso Pluma, English singer PinkPantheress and singer Stephen Sanchez.

"This award means so much to me because its fan voted and I love my fans," Ice Spice said during her acceptance speech below.

Ice Spice also won Collaboration of the Year for her duet with Nicki Minaj, "Barbie World."

Ice Spice's Awards and Nominations

Ice Spice's nominations and awards are beginning to stack up. Last year, she won Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She was nominated for four awards at the 2024 Grammy Awards. She is up for four awards for the 2024 XXL Awards including Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year and People's Champ.

See video of Ice Spice winning New Artist of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards below.

Watch Ice Spice's New Artist of the Year Acceptance Speech