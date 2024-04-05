Ice Spice Makes Hilarious Twerking Joke About New York Earthquake

The earth was shaking across several states on the Eastern Seaboard earlier today and Ice Spice is the culprit—sort of.

Ice Spice threw some comic relief into the air after an earthquake shook the East Coast in states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut on Friday (April 5). The rapper chose to bring one of her physical attributes into the mix while sharing a twerking joke on social media.

Ice Spice Offers Comedic View After Earthquake

"My bad for the earthquake yall u kno this a*s be clappin," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The earthquake, which hit around 10:30 a.m. ET, was measured at a 4.8 magnitude. There was a 4.0 magnitude aftershock that came later in the day. No fatalities or major destruction was reported.

Ice Spice wasn't the only artist making light of the serious situation. Ice-T made an odd sexual joke about the earthquake. "ATTENTION That was Not an Earthquake in NJ," he tweeted. "I just like to get a little Morning Sex now and then… Everyone relax and get back to normal. My fault."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this was the strongest earthquake recorded in the Northeast in more than last 10 years.

Ice Spice Wins Best New Hip-Hop Artist

The Grammy-nominated artist was a bit more serious earlier this week during her acceptance speech for winning Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In her acceptance speech, she left her loyal supporters with a positive message. "I just want to tell all my fans I love you so, so much," she said. "You guys are the best fan base ever. Like, thank you for real. Without you guys I really wouldn't have made it this far, like you know. And I just want to let all the young girls know and boys, whoever you are, just keep chasing your dreams, you feel me. F**k what the haters say. Just keep doing you."

Take a look at Ice Spice's earthquake tweet below.

See Ice Spice's Earthquake Joke

