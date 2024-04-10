Ice Spice Lands Major Movie Role Alongside Denzel Washington and Spike Lee

Ice Spice is taking her talents to Hollywood with a debut acting role alongside Denzel Washington.

What Role Will Ice Spice Play in High and Low?

The 24-year-old Bronx baddie has already started filming scenes for her role in the crime thriller High and Low, directed by Spike Lee, Variety reported on Wednesday (April 10). While the character Ice Spice will play has not been revealed, she certainly seems ready for action. The rapper has been dipping her toes in the acting waters over the last six months in commercials for Dunkin', in which she starred alongside Ben Affleck, and Starry. With her debut album, Y2K, set to arrive this year, she may very well time its arrival around the release of the flick.

The movie itself is set to be a reinterpretation of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's original 1963 race-against-time thriller of the same name. High and Low is based on Ed McBain's 1959 novel King's Ransom, a story centered on a wealthy man who's forced to choose between using his riches for himself or saving the life of a kidnapped child.

Apple Original Films and A24 have partnered on the effort, which will be released in theaters before going global on AppleTV+.

High and Low marks the fifth movie Denzel Washington and Spike Lee have worked on together. Their past works include Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, Inside Man and Champs.

See Spike Lee and Denzel Washington on Set for High and Low