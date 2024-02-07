Ice Spice Stars in Starry Soda 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

Ice Spice is starring in her very first Super Bowl commercial, taking center stage for Starry soda's ad spot for the big game.

Ice Spice Stars in Soda Ad for 2024 Super Bowl

On Feb. 2, Starry debuted their new 2024 Super Bowl ad starring none other than Ice Spice. In the ad, which can be seen below, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper is at a club with two of the company's animated lemon and lime mascots when her ex-boyfriend runs down on them.

"I just needed something more refreshing, more crisp and more starryer," she tells him.

The guy then expresses his love for Ice Spice before his head explodes in a carbonated geyser.

Ice Spice Capitalized Off Big Year

Ice Spice is picking up where she left off following a big year in 2023 that saw her score two singles—Taylor Swift's "Karma (Remix)" featuring Ice Spice and "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj—simultaneously in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. She also landed her first modeling job for Beyoncé's Ivy Park and graced the covers of publications such as Paper, Dazed, Billboard and Teen Vogue. She also earned four Grammy nominations including Best New Artist.

On Jan. 31, she announced her debut album Y2K will be coming out this year during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. On Feb. 2, Ice released her new single "Think U the S**t (Fart)," which some fans believe is aimed at Latto.

Read More: 18 Rappers in Super Bowl Commercials Over the Years

See Ice Spice starring in Starry soda's 2024 Super Bowl ad below.

Watch Ice Spice's Super Bowl Commercial