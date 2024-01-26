Ice Spice Returns With New Song ‘Think U the S**t (Fart)’

Ice Spice has returned with a brand new song titled "Think U the S**t (Fart)."

Ice Spice Returns With Brand New Song

On Friday (Jan. 26), Ice Spice dropped off her new track "Think U the S**t (Fart)." A snippet of the RiotUSA-produced track had previously emerged online on Jan. 7. The snippet included the track's hook "Think you the s**t b**ch? You not even the fart," which got a lot of attention online.

"Takin' her man/Don't give a f**k/Out in the yams/And I'm keepin' one tucked/I make me some jams/On lock when I dance (On lock when I dance)," Ice Spice spit in her opening bars.

The new single comes after Ice Spice was nominated for four Grammys at the 2024 awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for her "Barbie World" duet with Nicki Minaj. For Best New Artist, Spice will face off against Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, The War And Treaty and Fred Again...

Read More: Ice Spice Moments That Prove People Are Obsessed With Her

Ice Spice Responds to Speculation She's Pregnant

The new song comes after Ice Spice was forced to respond to speculation she was pregnant. Fans thought the "Deli" rapper was with child after Ice Spice posted a photo on Instagram showing her stomach.

"Nobody pregnant n***as just phat," Spice shared in a tweet.

The rumors cap off an otherwise unflappable previous 12 months for Ice Spice, who enjoyed a big year in 2023, with two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously.

Read More: Ice Spice Has Her Own Chia Pet Planter

Listen to Ice Spice's new song "Think U the S**t (Fart)" below.

Listen to Ice Spice's New Song "Think U the S**t (Fart)"