The endorsements continue to roll in for Ice Spice. Now, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper has a new collaboration with Chia Pet.

Ice Spice Has Her Own Chia Pet Planter

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Chia Pet announced its latest collab with Ice Spice. The company, which was popularized in the 1980s for selling terra cotta figurines used to sprout chia plants, is now selling a decorative planter modeled after the rapper herself. Chia Pet announced the news via an Instagram post, which can be seen below. The planter features the rapper's bust. The chia sprout from the figurine's hair, forming a green afro.

"All eyes on Ice Spice! The official @icespice Chia Pet® is here for all the Munchkins out there!" the post is captioned.

There is also an advertisement for the new Ice Spice Chia Pet. The commercial has the same retro feel of the company's old school promos and features kids cultivating their own Ice Spice Chia Pets.

Ice Spice's Dunkin' Donuts Deal

The Chia Pet collab is the latest marketing deal for the now Grammy nominated rapper. Back in September, she teamed up with Dunkin' Donuts who began selling the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. The rapper even starred in the commercial with actor Ben Affleck.

Watch the advertisement for Ice Spice's new Chia Pet planter below.

See Ice Spice's Chia Pet Collab