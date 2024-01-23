Ice Spice Responds to Speculation She’s Pregnant After Sharing Photo of Her Stomach

Ice Spice is shooting down speculation she's pregnant after sharing a photo showing her stomach.

Ice Spice Photo Goes Viral

On Monday (Jan. 22), Ice Spice shared a new photo on social media, which can be seen below. In the pic, the "In Ha Mood" rapper is wearing short shorts and a top with a fishnet midriff. The photo led people to believe the Bronx, N.Y. rapper is pregnant because her stomach appears to be protruding.

"Wait is she pregnant for forreal?" one fan questioned on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Baby bump? Stomach mark?" another comment under the photo reads.

Read More: Ice Spice Moments That Prove People Are Obsessed With Her

Ice Spice Reacts to Pregnancy Rumor

Ice Spice reacted to the speculation after getting wind of the comments a couple hours later. She set the record straight.

"Nobody pregnant n***as just phat," she shared in a tweet.

Apparently, Ice Spice has been eating good, both figuratively and literally. She enjoyed a big year in 2023, which included landing two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously. She capped things off by earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards for her "Barbie World" duet with Nicki Minaj.

Check out the photo that made people speculate Ice Spice is pregnant and her reaction below.

See Ice Spice's New Photo

See Ice Spice Shoot Down Speculation That She's Pregnant