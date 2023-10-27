These 17 Rappers Have Had the Quickest Come Ups in Hip-Hop

Hip-hop has seen some of the fastest-rising stars over the last decade. The personable nature of social media and the way in which music is consumed in the internet era has afforded many rappers quicker come ups any other time in history.

Some of the most prominent females in the current state of the rap game are the most shining examples of rapid ascensions to the top. Cardi B set a precedent by going from exotic dancer-turned-reality TV personality to full-fledged household name in 2017 when "Bodak Yellow" climbed to the very top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart within months of its release. Now, wildly popular women such as GloRilla, Ice Spice and Sexyy Red have all shared similar success stories and have done so in short order.

When the SoundCloud era was at its peak between 2015 and 2018, acts like Juice Wrld and XXXTentacion skyrocketed to fame with the same gusto they put into creating their music. By encapsulating a similar sense of emotion as their youthful audience at the time, multiplatinum projects like Juice's Goodbye & Good Riddance and X's 17 found both artists swiftly expanding their fan bases from niche online communities to legions of loyal enthusiasts. Unfortunately, their lives were tragically cut short in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Another example of an incredibly quick come up in the rap game recently is Blueface, whose breakthrough 2019 single, "Thotiana," cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 within three months of its debut. Superstar Pride had a similar ascent earlier this year with his hit "Painting Pictures." The Mississippi native's gold-certified track achieved viral success so quickly, it was actually removed from streaming services for a short period of time, likely due to sample clearance issues Superstar Pride hadn't anticipated.

Check out more stories below of the quickest come ups hip-hop has seen in recent years.