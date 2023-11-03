21 Moments of Rappers Falling on Stage Over the Years

Rappers have been falling off stages for years. Considering the high energy of rap shows, it's no surprise that many of the genre's biggest artists have suffered the nastiest falls while hyping up the crowd. It still ends up being shocking every time, as some of the falls over the years have resulted in pretty serious injuries. Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi sliced open his leg when he fell off the stage during a performance at New York City's Governors Ball back in 2015. Busta Rhymes once gashed his head open when he fell off the stage during an O.T. Genasis show in 2014.

Then, there's the incessant trolling that comes after a fall. When Rod Wave and his whole crew sank through a poorly constructed stage during a Halloween performance in Atlanta in 2020, the trolls were vicious. They immediately teased the Florida rapper for his weight, and other rappers had to come to Rod's defense to quell the clowning. In 2017, Travis Scott was also lightly trolled after his viral auto-tuned stumble during his appearance at Drake's Boy Meets World Tour stop in London.

While the internet is familiar with the most famous spills rappers have taken, there are so many more that have gone unseen over the years. From Tory Lanez tumbling over at S.O.B.'s to Playboi Carti sinking into the crowd during London's Wireless Festival, there are many falls to experience.

Check out a list of 21 times rappers have fallen on stage in recent years.