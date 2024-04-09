Bobby Shmurda Sticks Up for Meek Mill

Bobby Shmurda is defending Meek Mill after the Philadelphia rapper complained about gay rumors affecting his child.

Bobby Shmurda Speaks Up for Meek

On Monday (April 8), Bobby shared a since-deleted post riding for Meek, who has been embroiled in rumors that he is gay after he was alluded to as being one of Diddy's lovers in a February lawsuit filed against Puff by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

"Sad, but that's the music industry once the relationship is done, they believe in tarnishing your name," Bobby captioned Meek's post below. "The sad thing is it’s a bunch of haters, Meek don’t even know wishing it was true the fact that you can even believe something like that, shows your character that you just listen to anything schmucks."

He continued, "@meekmill they ain’t go try you they ain’t stupid now they are haters glad to see someone trying to downplay a man feeding his family smh."

Meek Mill Admits Gay Rumors Confused His Son

Bobby's missive follows Meek opening up on Monday via social media about how the speculation has his 12-year-old son perplexed.

"I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now!" Meek wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f**k it."

See Bobby Shmurda's post defending Meek Mill against gay rumors below.

