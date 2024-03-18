Meek Mill Scoffs at DJ Akademiks’ $1 Million Podcast Proposal
Meek Mill does not appear to be interested in DJ Akademiks' $1 million podcast proposal.
Meek Mill Responds to DJ Akademiks' Podcast Proposal
On Sunday (March 17), Meek Mill scoffed at DJ Ak offering him $1 million to partner in a podcast, after the Philly rapper recently inquired about becoming a podcaster on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I’m richer than everybody that deal with you lol," Meek replied. "Not like a finance podcast deal thing lol I hang around all billionaires and I’m caked up … you streaming for your chair getting drunk … I’m changing laws and stopping major hood beefs and trying to uplift the culture!"
"The hat you wear I might own I just don’t be saying nothing," he added.
DJ Ak Makes Meek Mill Offer
Meek's response comes after DJ Akademiks reacted to Meek sharing his podcast aspirations by offering Meek a deal.
"I'll offer you a Million dollars up front for you for 52 episodes 1 a week," Ak typed on X. "We own video and audio, with an option to renew for a second year. Also we buss down ads 50% on any ads we bring in (Prizepicks, Fashionova etc)."
The business proposal comes after Meek and Ak traded shots on X a few weeks back, after Ak called out Meek for not addressing gay rumors. The spat ended with Meek saying he would die to shut Ak down.
Check out Meek Mill's response to DJ Akademiks' $1 million podcast proposal below.