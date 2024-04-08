DJ Akademiks Begs Drake to Never Apologize Like J. Cole, Drake Responds – ‘You Must Not Know Me’

It looks like Drake has no plans on taking the same route as J. Cole in their beef with Kendrick Lamar, according to DJ Akademiks.

Drake Responds to J. Cole Apology

On Monday (April 8), DJ Akademiks did a livestream to discuss J. Cole denouncing his Kendrick Lamar diss song "7 Minute Drill." This after Ak went in on Cole on X, formerly known as Twitter. During the livestream, which can be seen below, Ak claims he shared the video of Cole's apology with Drake and got a surprising response from the 6 God.

"I sent the video of what this f**k n***a did," Ak said. "I said, 'Please, don't do no s**t like this. Please, don't apologize and do no weird s**t.'"

"[Drake] said, 'I can't f**king believe you would pull up and say some s**t like that to me. You must not know me.'"

J. Cole Denounces Kendrick Lamar Diss

Last night, J. Cole surprised the crowd at Dreamville Festival 2024 by denouncing his viral Kendrick Lamar diss song.

"I'm so proud of [Might Delete Later] except for one part," Cole told the crowd before performing his last song for the night at the festival. "There's one part of that s**t that make me feel like, 'Man, that's the lamest s**t I ever did in my f***in' life,' right? And I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n***as up there being like, 'Nah, don't do that.' But I gotta keep it a hunnid with y'all."

He continued: "At the end of the day, when I listen to it...and I see the talk, that s**t don't sit right with my spirit. That s**t disrupts my f***ing peace...in the midst of me doing that...and trying to find a little angle and downplay this n***a's f***in' catalog and his greatness. I wanna say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest muthaf**kas that ever touched a f***in' microphone? Dreamville, y'all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I."

Cole isn't the first rapper to apologize for a diss song. And he surely won't be the last.

Check out Akademiks revealing Drake's reaction to seeing J. Cole denounce his Kendrick Lamar diss below.

