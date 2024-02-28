Meek Mill Tells DJ Akademiks to ‘Stop Playing With My Name’ After Ak Insists Meek Needs to Respond to Accusations He Allegedly Had Sex With Diddy

Meek Mill is demanding that DJ Akademiks stop speaking about him after Ak insisted Meek needed to address accusations he allegedly had sex with Diddy in a new lawsuit.

Meek Mill Tells DJ Akademiks to "Stop Playing With My Name"

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), Meek Mill hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to issue numerous scathing responses to DJ Akademiks. Ak said during his latest livestream that the Philadelphia rapper needed to respond to allegations about whether or not he had sex with Diddy.

Ak had gone on his livestream to comb through the latest lawsuit filed against Diddy by a producer named Lil Rod. Meek's name is not mentioned in the suit, but in one section Lil Rod alleges Diddy once flexed to him he had allegedly had sex with a rapper. The name of the rapper was redacted, but they are described at the bottom of the document as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

"Akademiks didn’t I tell you stop playing with my name," Meek began. "Idk what ima do when I actually see you! It’s gonna have a combination to it tho! The way you n***as coming on the sick now… I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird. B***h a** n***as ain’t gone play no Games with me… they trying to do damage control … the same theing they almost tricked yall with lil baby."

Meek continued, "Akademiks an alcoholic fully powered by the White man … who you think posting that on every website! They be so madddddddddddd they can’t stop its few groups! lol Get me his addy ima shoot a full production music video in front of his house! lol seriously get me that one in NJ!!!!! He’s an alcoholic with no life talking to kids on a computer… normal kids watch Kai … adin ..Wallo gillie …..you a sick old black man with no life achievements trying to destroy black men because you envy us as me."

Meek concluded his rant by saying no one would ever approach him for "gay activity," and reminded his fans he'd be returning with a new EP titled Heathenism on Friday (Feb. 28).

"I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky a*s molly," Meek concluded. "Nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped. Woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol."

Akademiks Responds to Meek Mill

Moments after Meek responded to Ak's allegations, Ak fired back on X, denying there was any plot against the rapper.

"The day a n***a use a Gay rumor and beefing with a blogger to promote a song is when I realized this game is too crazy for me," Ak wrote. "Imma Pray for Meek.. he gotta be back on them percs."

He continued, "Meek Mill I promise you nobody in the rap game envies you. N***a u got Dropped from Atlantic and then said u heard execs were planning against u. n***a u flat out just FELL THE F**K off. Who u think is in rooms conspiring like 'LETS TRY TO STOP MEEK MILL WE ARE JEALOUS' u high?"

Music Producer Files New Lawsuit Against Diddy

Meek's inflammatory response comes after music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed suit against Diddy on Monday (Feb. 26). He accused the media mogul of sexually abusing, drugging and threatening him from September of 2022 to November of 2023, during their time working together on Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid.

See all the tweets exchanged between Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks below.

See Meek Mill's Tweets Aimed at DJ Akademiks