Diddy is being sued by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones for sexual assault. Yung Miami is named in the suit and Nicki Minaj is mentioned to describe a relationship with another rapper.

Yung Miami Named in Lawsuit Filed by Man Suing Diddy for Sexual Assault, Nicki Minaj Mentioned

On Monday (Feb. 26), music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed suit against Diddy. He accused the media mogul of sexually abusing, drugging and threatening him from September of 2022 to November of 2023, during their time working together on Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid. Among the flood of disturbing accusations against Diddy, Lil Rod claims that the cousin of Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Yung Miami, was involved in some of the abuse, according to documents obtained by XXL.

Lil Rod claimed Miami's cousin, who was reportedly her assistant, sexually assaulted him in a bathroom on Nov. 23, 2022, in Miami. Diddy, Yung Miami's cousin and the City Girls rapper herself were all included in photos in the lawsuit allegedly moments before the assault occurred.

"Mr. Combs was intoxicated and offered cocaine to Mr. Jones. Mr. Jones rejected him and proceeded to walk to the restroom," the documents read. "While using the restroom Yung Miami’s cousin burst into the bathroom and began groping Mr. Jones. Mr. Jones believes that Mr. Combs sent her in there to sexually assault Mr. Jones. As she entered the bathroom she dropped to her knees and began performing oral sex on Mr. Jones exposed penis. Mr. Jones pushed her away and exited the bathroom."

The documents continue, "Yung Miami’s cousin did not accept Mr. Jones rejection, as she proceeded to follow Mr. Jones out of the bathroom. She started undressing and attempted to straddle him and have sex with him in the presence of Mr. Combs and his staff. Once again, Mr. Jones pushed her off."

Elsewhere in the suit, Lil Rod claimed that Diddy flexed that he had "engaged in sexual intercourse with Stevie J" as well as a "rapper" and "R&B singer," both of whose names had been redacted. Elsewhere, the "rapper" mentioned also allegedly was once "on Mr. Combs yacht consorting with underaged girls" and "sex workers."

Page 13 reads: "Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper5 (REDACTED), R&B singer6 (REDACTED), and Stevie J."

At the very bottom of the document page, the "rapper" is described as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj," while the "R&B singer" is described as having "performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency."

The document reads:

"5 He is a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.

6 He performed at the Superbowl and had a successful Vegas residency."

Lil Rod is requesting a jury trial and seeking unspecified damages. The producer has also launched a GoFundMe to help him fund his lawsuit.

Diddy's Team Releases Statement

In a statement to XXL, Diddy's attorney Shawn Holley said Lil Rod was a liar seeking a payday.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Holley said. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

XXL has reached out to Yung Miami and Nicki Minaj's team for comment.