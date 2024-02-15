Diddy Hires Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer Bobbi Sternheim to Defend Him in Federal Rape Lawsuit

Diddy is hiring Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim to defend him in his federal rape lawsuit.

On Thursday (Feb. 15), XXL obtained documents filed on Jan. 31, 2024, that show Diddy's latest legal representation is lawyer Bobbi Sternheim. A seasoned trial lawyer, Sterheim notoriously defended Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell during her federal rape and sex trafficking trial involving minors back in 2022.

The latest lawsuit involving Diddy was filed back in December of 2023. An unidentified third man and the former Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre were also listed. The suit, filed by a Jane Doe, alleges that the hip-hop mogul and his associates trafficked a 17-year-old high school student across state lines and gang-raped her in 2003.

Diddy and his accuser are currently awaiting Judge Jessica Clarke’s decision on whether the woman suing Diddy can proceed anonymously, or if she must publicly identify herself. Diddy’s lawyers have argued her identity should be known.

Diddy Accused of Gang-Raping 17-Year-Old

The plaintiff previously explained in her suit that she was approached by Harve Pierre one night while she was with a friend at an establishment in Detroit 20 years ago. Pierre allegedly told the young lady that Diddy would love to meet her before putting her on the phone with Puff, at which time she was invited to board a private jet to New York City.

Once in New York, she was flown to Diddy's Manhattan studio where she was fed various drugs and alcohol before being sexually assaulted. The 14-page lawsuit also reportedly includes various photos of the woman and Diddy that are believed to have been taken on the night of the assault.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.