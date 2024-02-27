Stevie J Denies He’s in Sexually Explicit Photos Included in Diddy's Latest Lawsuit

Stevie J has spoken out about allegations that he is the man pictured in sexually explicit photos seen in Diddy's latest lawsuit.

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Stevie J hopped on Instagram to issue a response to allegations that he was pictured in Diddy's latest lawsuit having sex with a Caucasian man. In the lawsuit, the images in question are posted on the pages and are screenshots of a video that depicts two men allegedly having sex.

More specifically, Stevie J reshared a screenshot of XXL's article that reported a male porn star had claimed to be the one pictured in the graphic photos and not the producer. The adult film star, D'Angelo "Knockout" Marquis, claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was the one pictured in the blurry images and not Stevie J.

"I wasn’t that guy the last time x I ain’t never gonna be that guy," Stevie wrote in the caption. "I’m one of Gods favorites don’t play with my name."

The photos in question were included in the sprawling lawsuit music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed suit against Diddy on Monday (Feb. 26). Lil Rod accused the media mogul of sexual abuse and other crimes during their time working together from September 2022 to November 2023 on Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid.

Once news of the lawsuit broke, Stevie J gave an initial statement to TMZ, saying, "These allegations are false and my lawyer will be handling this going forward."

Diddy Releases Statement

In a statement to XXL, Diddy's attorney Shawn Holley said Lil Rod was a liar seeking a payday.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Holley said. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Lil Rod is requesting a jury trial and seeking unspecified damages. The producer has also launched a GoFundMe to help him fund his lawsuit.

