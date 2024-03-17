DJ Akademiks recently offered Meek Mill a whopping $1 Million to do a podcast.

Meek Mill Seeks Podcast Deal, DJ Akademiks Pulls Up With an Offer

On Saturday (March 16), Meek Mill hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced that he's looking to secure a podcast deal.

"I want a podcast deal, I have [a] lot to say on many different levels!" Meek wrote in his post, which can be viewed below. "If you have a podcast business moving slow I can reverse that! From - meek mill - I’ve always been my own media and I wanna join the culture of [Black] media!"

DJ Akademiks caught wind of the Philadelphia rapper's post and pulled up with an offer.

"I'll offer you a Million dollars up front for you for 52 episodes 1 a week," Ak typed. "We own video and audio, with a option to renew for a second year. Also we buss down ads 50% on any ads we bring in (Prizepicks, Fashionova etc)."

"You can own the podcast, but we share the IP as long as u in the deal," he added.

Meek Reveals His Mission Statement With His Proposed Podcast

Meek Mill didn't respond to DJ Akademiks' offer but he did elaborate on his goals for his proposed podcast.

"Teach the level of business knowledge I know from the streets to being around extreme wealth!" the "Dreams and Nightmares" rhymer wrote on X. "Like how you had the show on Spotify but fueling street beefs I want that type of opportunity!"

DJ Ak responded: "He [don't] wanna box.. maybe he want to podcast..??"

Meek replied: "Yeah just a podcast deal my boy…. I just wanna get in media now and rap…to tell reforms stories about the system let others share their stories and address all propraganda … uplift the [Black] culture … stop beefs publicly .. it’s gonna be called "culture currency."

Meek concluded: "Uplift the culture back where we thrive… I know how to thrive through the good and bad but I think it’s that time we used our voices instead of playing circus!"

Hopefully, Meek will be able to secure a podcast deal and spread his message about prison reform and more to the public.

