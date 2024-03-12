Meek Mill Gives Honest Opinion About Kanye West’s Polarizing Mind

Meek Mill is giving his honest opinion about Kanye West's polarizing mind following Ye's recent rant.

Meek Mill Opines About Ye's Behavior

On Monday night (March 11), Meek Mill shared his "random" thoughts about Ye after the controversial rapper-producer called out Drake, Adidas and others in a social media video and Instagram caption.

"I think Yeezy smart but be off a lil but because I bought like 17 pair of Yeezys since we been trading rap shots," Meek posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "And I listened to your music to get me through my bid you a super legend I was more confused of why you was going so hard to go at me in the beginning."

He added, "When you see us going at it it’s always rap beef we know each other personally and would never let it go to far! It’s a bloody sport gotta be rough wit it."

Meek Mill and Ye's Beef Explained

Kanye West called Meek Mill "a fed" during his infamous Drink Champs interview in October of 2022, after Meek was critical of the "White Lives Matter" T-shirts Ye debuted earlier that month. Meek Mill responded by claiming Ye has sold his soul on the "God Did (Freestyle)." Ye later laughed at the idea of Meek giving him advice, promoting a response from Meek.

Check out Meek Mill's tweets offering his opinion on Ye below.

See Meek Mill's Tweets