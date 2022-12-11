Meek Mill Appears to Respond After Kanye West Cries While Laughing at Him

Meek Mill may have responded to Kanye West after he was recorded laughing hysterically about him during a Clubhouse chat session.

On Sunday (Dec. 11), Meek Mill jumped on his Twitter page and posted a message possibly aimed at Kanye West, who was laughing uncontrollably on Clubhouse at the thought of the Philadelphia rapper giving him advice during his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debacle.

"Never lost my mind for fame or money," he wrote in his tweet. "I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol."

As previously reported, Kanye West was chatting with Wack 100 on Clubhouse last night (Dec. 10) when the Chicago rapper-producer shared his thoughts on the many celebrities who took him to task for rocking a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week. That's when Ye started laughing uncontrollably at the idea of Meek giving him advice during the backlash.

"And I put White Lives Matter on a T-shirt. And they said, you know what let's go get celebrities, let's go get Puff Daddy, let's get Dave Chappelle, let's get Meek Mills. What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me?" he said before erupting into his out-of-control laughter. "This is the funniest thing. "Yo man, I'm about to start crying laughing, somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. I'm literally in tears. Somebody say Meek Mills."

Back in November, Meek Mill dropped a freestyle over DJ Khaled's "God Did" where he rapped that Kanye sold his soul. "Make a hundred million dollars and still go get my friends after," he raps on the song, adding, "And that don't go for everybody, just the only ones that bend backwards for me/I will never sell my soul for money, like I’m Kanye."

The song, which appears on the Philly rhymer's mixtape Flamerz 5, was in response to Kanye saying that he was working with the feds so he could stay out of jail during his Drink Champs podcast interview in October.

Watch Meek Mill's Video for His "God Did" Freestyle Below