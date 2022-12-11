Kanye West Uncontrollably Laughs at Idea of Meek Mill Giving Him Advice

Kanye West thinks Meek Mill is a joke during his interview with Wack 100 on Clubhouse last night.

On Saturday (Dec. 10), Kanye West was chatting with Wack 100 on Clubhouse and he brought up his controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt that he wore during Paris Fashion Week in October. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Meek Mill, who was among the many celebrities slamming him for wearing the offending tee. That's when Kanye starts laughing uncontrollably at the idea of Meek giving him advice.

"And I put White Lives Matter on a t-shirt. And they said, you know what let's go get celebrities, let's go get Puff Daddy, let's get Dave Chappelle, let's get Meek Mills. What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me?" he said before erupting into his out-of-control laughter. "This is the funniest thing. "Yo man, I'm about to start crying laughing, somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. I'm literally in tears. Somebody say Meek Mills."

"That part was really funny to me," Ye added.

Meek Mill has been very vocal about Kanye's anti-Semitic remarks and erratic behavior as of late. In November, the Philadelphia rhymer dropped a freestyle over DJ Khaled's "God Did" where he said Kanye sold his soul.

"Make a hundred million dollars and still go get my friends after," Meek raps on the song. "And that don't go for everybody, just the only ones that bend backwards for me/I will never sell my soul for money, like I’m Kanye."

Meek's song was in response to Kanye West's interview on the Drink Champs podcast where he suggested that the reason why the Philly rapper is staying out of jail is because he made a deal with the feds to keep tugging on Ye's coattails.

Listen to Kanye West Laugh Uncontrollably at the Thought of Meek Mill Giving Him Advice