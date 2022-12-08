Kanye West Releases New Song ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ on Alex Jones’ Infowars

Kanye West has released a new song exclusively on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars website titled "Someday We'll All Be Free."

It's been months since Ye released new music. In the midst of controversy that is leading to his public downfall, the controversial rapper-producer has dropped his latest track. On Wednesday night (Dec. 7), Alex Jones' InfoWars site debuted the new Ye track. The song samples the 1973 Donnie Hathaway song of the same name.

"Take it from me, someday we'll all be free," Kanye repeats on the intro.

"Wakin' up to 'I can't do this anymore' texts (Woo)/And the Bible said I can't have any more sex 'til marriage (Woo, woo)," Ye rhymes. "No drip 'til Paris (Paris)/The meek shall flourish (Flourish)/So where's my heiress? (Heiress)/You wouldn't understand ('Stand)/How thin this air is (Air is)/Your friends just starin' (Starin')/Everyone's a Karen (Karen)."

He appears to address his controversy toward the end of verse one spitting, "Y'all know honestly, y'all all honor me/I know 'cause the headlines why you wanna leave/You knew I follow God, so you should follow me."

On the second verse, Ye addresses his infamous "death con 3 on Jewish people" comments from October.

"I ain't never rocked with none of y'all, no way (No way)/And I'm pullin' up in that white OJ (Ayy)," he raps. "Used to wear watch filled with the O'Sheas/Jackson if you nasty/Tweeted 'death con,' now we past three(It won't be long, take it from me, someday—)/Tweeted 'death con,' now we past three."

The outro features a snippet from Kanye's recent Alex Jones interview where he expressed love for Hitler and Nazis. The song has gotten mixed reviews.

"Kanye West put out a song saying 'someday we’ll all be free' after praising Nazis… the least free society to ever exist. Something is not right with Donda’s son," one person commented about the track on Twitter.

"This snippet is Kanye West in a nutshell. Display off of music genius, turning a sample into an amazing sounding song and at the very end adding something that makes you go 'wtf is wrong with bro??'" someone else typed.

"Kanye west just dropped the hardest song of 2022 after getting 'cancelled,'" another person posted.

Ye's public spiral continues. Last week, Kanye West was a guest on Alex Jones' show and expressed his approval of Hitler and the Nazis. Most recently, he told Jewish people to forgive Hitler during an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

Listen to Kanye West's New Song "Someday We'll All Be Free" and See Reactions Below