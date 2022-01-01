Royce 5’9″ Calls Lil Xan Hip-Hop’s First Male Karen

It appears Royce 5'9" isn't buying Lil Xan's story that Xan's former manager was mostly to blame for the young rapper's crippling drug use.

On Friday (Dec. 31), Royce addressed the topic on Instagram. The Detroit lyricist shared a photo of Xan along with the caption, "Ladies and Gentlemen I do believe we’ve just witnessed our first Male Karen moment in HipHop…." Royce's reference to Karen is of course talking about the slang term that has been popularized in the last couple years for an entitled White woman who uses her privilege to get over. Mostly in dramatic fashion and mostly against people of color.

Royce isn't the only hip-hop artist that feels that way. "Nah, for real," producer Sonny Digital commented under the post.

"Nigga trippin," Mike Zombie posted.

Earlier in the week, Xan shared a video online outing his former manager, Stat-Quo, as the person who allegedly enabled his drug use when it was at an all-time high. "Do you guys remember the whole Lil Peep, the story when his management was giving him drugs and it just wasn't helping out and all that?" Xan asked in a clip, referencing accusations that members of Lil Peep's camp enabled him to keep doing drugs leading to his death. "That happened to me on tour. My manager's name, well I don't even like to call him my manager anymore, Stat Quo."

Xan claimed when he was going through withdrawals or needed to perform, Stat would call up connects and have drugs delivered to their location. "He's gonna act like he didn't do that, like a fuckin' hypocrite, and I'm really feeling like I should take him to court," Xan added. "Because that was a time I almost died from the drugs. I was so skinny, unhealthy."

After seeming to put all accountability for his actions on Stat, Xan issued another statement where he attempted to take some of the blame. "And I putting 100% of the blame on him? No I was a drug addict how could I!" Xan wrote on Instagram. "Am I telling you that he was doing nothing but speeding up my drug use by supplying my the very pills that could’ve killed me? YES! I’m making this public because I know in my heart this happens way to often and it’s how we end up losing some of the greatest artist way to young...These people must answer for there crimes, I remember days on tour my security would have to check on me to see if I was still breathing! But as long as I was medicated enough to get on stage and make that bag for me and the team everything was all good lol what a joke."

XXL has reached out to Stat-Quo for comment.

Check out Royce's post below.