Tyre Nichols Death – Pusha T, Meek Mill, Boosie BadAzz and More React to Police Encounter

The hip-hop community is sounding off and demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Memphis police officers earlier this month.

On Friday (Jan. 27), four videos of Tyre Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest and brutal assault by five Memphis police officers were released to the public. The four clips captured the beating by police via bodycam footage and street surveillance cameras.

According to the Associated Press, one video contained the violent moments of the five officers, who are all Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the ground propped against a squad car as they celebrated their actions and did not render medical aid for him. Nichols died from his injuries three days after the attack.

Five fired Memphis police officers—Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith—were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old father and FedEx worker who loved photography. Attorney Ben Crumb, who is representing the Nichols' family, said the officers will face full accountability for their actions.

"Tyre Nichols parents will NOT stop demanding justice until the officers responsible for her son's death face FULL accountability! RowVaughn and the rest of the Memphis community are making their voices heard — Tyre's death will not be swept under the rug!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, rappers like Pusha T, Meek Mill, Boosie BadAzz and many others jumped on social media to express their outrage of Tyre Nichols' death by the hands of the Memphis police department.

#TYRENICHOLS DIDN'T DESERVE THIS...[broken heart emoji]," King Push wrote on his Instagram account.

Meek tweeted on Twitter: "Prayers to his family [six prayer hands emojis]."

Boosie wrote on his Twitter page: IF TYREE WAS WHITE THOSE BLACK OFFICERS WOULD NOT HAVE A BOND[!!] I BEEN TELLING YALL BOUT THESE PIGS FOR 20 YEARS [!!] N POLICE ALWAYS GET LIGHT SENTENCES WE SO NEVER GET OUR GET BACK [!!] A COP KIILING MY KID ON CAMERA ,ITS OVER [police officer emoji] IM TRICKED OFF THE STREET [!!] BACK ON DEATH ROW BITCH[.]"

Several more rhymers have expressed their anger on social media and are demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, his family and other Black people whose lives have been taken at the hands of police officers. Check them out below.

Read More Rappers' Reactions to Tyre Nichols' Death By Memphis Police Below

