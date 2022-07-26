August 2022 New Music Releases

As we continue to endure the sweltering heat wave, new music continues to roll in for the summer. August promises more fire, with a bevy of artists dropping fresh sounds.

Eminem fans are waiting on new music from the Detroit rap god, with two years since the release of his Music to Be Murdered By album. While the release of a completely new album may not currently be on the horizon, Shady is set to release the compilation album Curtain Call 2 on Aug. 5. Eminem first announced the album late last month and released the single "From the D to the LBC" with Snoop Dogg, which featured the two legendary MCs collabing for the first time since they appeared to have issues last year when Em took a shot at Snoop on "Zeus."

Curtain Call 2 comes on the heels of Shady putting out his The Eminem Show (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition) in May. The first Curtain Call: The Hits album dropped in 2005. The sequel will feature the record-breaking rapper's greatest hits from 2006 to the present.

After talks of retirement, The Game still has a lot left in the tank. The Compton, Calif. rapper will release his new album, Drillmatic: Mind vs. Heart, on Aug. 12. The new LP from Chuck is executive produced by Hit-Boy, who has been one of hip-hop's most active producers recently. Initially set to drop on June 17, the Drillmatic release date suffered a few setbacks. The new Game album features the single "Eazy" with Kanye West as well as the recently released track "Violence."

"My apologies for the delay but fans sometimes don’t understand how hard it is behind the scenes trying to clear samples on over 30 records & to get publishing splits, agreements, mixes approved, featured artists agreements & a million other things done in order to have a clean, flawless album put together & released," Game captioned the cover art on Instagram. "What I can guarantee you is that I personally put my heart & soul into this album from beginning to the end & anyone who’s come by my studio or heard this album will tell you that it is everything you expected it to be."

Game has definitely been making a lot of noise on his recent press run for the new album, sparking controversy during multiple interviews. During a sit-down with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast in May, Game stated definitively that he is a better rapper than Eminem. He also revisited his beef with 50 Cent by claiming he was paid to shut down his G-Unot campaign during the height of his issues with Fif.

With his prison bid 16 months in the rearview, Bobby Shmurda is ready to release his first project since coming home. Now, having parted ways with Epic and launched his own label GS9 Records through ONErpm, Bobby is set to release the new EP, Bodboy, on Aug. 5. The nine-song release will feature guest appearances from frequent collaborator Rowdy Rebel as well as Fat Tony.

The offering contains the rambunctious new single "Hoochie Daddy," an alternate take on 2 Live Crew's 1995 song "Hoochie Mama." The new EP is a precursor for Bobby's debut album, Ready to Live, which he is currently prepping.

See more new releases dropping in August from Tink, Internet Money, Stunna Gambino and more.